NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 13

Golden Eagle in the Manasquan Inlet (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the South
5 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature80° - 91°
Sunrise/Sunset6:05am - 7:57pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 5:18a		High
Wed 11:29a		Low
Wed 5:47p		High
Wed 11:49p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:03a		Low
Wed 5:11p		High
Wed 11:23p		Low
Thu 5:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:17a		Low
Wed 5:23p		High
Wed 11:37p		Low
Thu 5:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 10:59a		Low
Wed 5:15p		High
Wed 11:19p		Low
Thu 5:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 9:23a		High
Wed 3:09p		Low
Wed 9:52p		High
Thu 3:29a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 5:17a		High
Wed 11:21a		Low
Wed 5:48p		High
Wed 11:42p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 8:57a		High
Wed 2:16p		Low
Wed 9:26p		High
Thu 2:36a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 5:55a		High
Wed 12:23p		Low
Wed 6:25p		High
Thu 12:37a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:04a		Low
Wed 5:18p		High
Wed 11:24p		Low
Thu 5:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 5:19a		High
Wed 11:40a		Low
Wed 5:44p		High
Wed 11:58p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 11:12a		Low
Wed 5:23p		High
Wed 11:29p		Low
Thu 5:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 5:53a		High
Wed 12:15p		Low
Wed 6:19p		High
Thu 12:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

