NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, Aug. 13
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the South
5 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|80° - 91°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:05am - 7:57pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 5:18a
|High
Wed 11:29a
|Low
Wed 5:47p
|High
Wed 11:49p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:03a
|Low
Wed 5:11p
|High
Wed 11:23p
|Low
Thu 5:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:17a
|Low
Wed 5:23p
|High
Wed 11:37p
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 10:59a
|Low
Wed 5:15p
|High
Wed 11:19p
|Low
Thu 5:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 9:23a
|High
Wed 3:09p
|Low
Wed 9:52p
|High
Thu 3:29a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 5:17a
|High
Wed 11:21a
|Low
Wed 5:48p
|High
Wed 11:42p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 8:57a
|High
Wed 2:16p
|Low
Wed 9:26p
|High
Thu 2:36a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 5:55a
|High
Wed 12:23p
|Low
Wed 6:25p
|High
Thu 12:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:04a
|Low
Wed 5:18p
|High
Wed 11:24p
|Low
Thu 5:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 5:19a
|High
Wed 11:40a
|Low
Wed 5:44p
|High
Wed 11:58p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 11:12a
|Low
Wed 5:23p
|High
Wed 11:29p
|Low
Thu 5:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 5:53a
|High
Wed 12:15p
|Low
Wed 6:19p
|High
Thu 12:36a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.
FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
