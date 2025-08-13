Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the South

5 - 13 mph (Gust 14 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 81°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 80° - 91° Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 7:57pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 5:18a High

Wed 11:29a Low

Wed 5:47p High

Wed 11:49p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:03a Low

Wed 5:11p High

Wed 11:23p Low

Thu 5:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:17a Low

Wed 5:23p High

Wed 11:37p Low

Thu 5:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 10:59a Low

Wed 5:15p High

Wed 11:19p Low

Thu 5:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 9:23a High

Wed 3:09p Low

Wed 9:52p High

Thu 3:29a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 5:17a High

Wed 11:21a Low

Wed 5:48p High

Wed 11:42p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 8:57a High

Wed 2:16p Low

Wed 9:26p High

Thu 2:36a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 5:55a High

Wed 12:23p Low

Wed 6:25p High

Thu 12:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:04a Low

Wed 5:18p High

Wed 11:24p Low

Thu 5:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 5:19a High

Wed 11:40a Low

Wed 5:44p High

Wed 11:58p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 11:12a Low

Wed 5:23p High

Wed 11:29p Low

Thu 5:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 5:53a High

Wed 12:15p Low

Wed 6:19p High

Thu 12:36a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S around 5 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 4 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. Showers likely in the evening.

FRI: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 8 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 5 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

