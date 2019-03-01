Jersey Shore man who wanted to bomb NYC for ISIS is sent to prison

A Point Pleasant man won't get to carry out his dream of killing "enemies" of Islam by blowing up bombs in New York City. Instead, he'll serve a 16-year prison sentence and be subjected to supervision for the rest of his life.

Gregory Lepsky, 22, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Trenton on a guilty plea to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, specifically ISIS.

Lepsky was arrested by Point Pleasant police on Feb. 21, 2017, after he stabbed the family dog and threatened to kill his mother.

Authorities say Lepsky blabbed to first responders about his commitment to radical Islam and terrorism.

In his home, cops found a pressure cooker in his bedroom closet.

In his electronic devices, investigators found plans to detonate bombs and detailed instructions on how to construct a pressure cooker bomb. His phone displayed an ISIS flag, investigators said. On social media, he professed his intent to become a martyr for ISIS and communicated with another ISIS sympathizer about becoming a martyr on U.S. soil.

On the day of his arrest, he told a medical professional that he was going to take a pressure cooker bomb and "place it in a busy area of New York City in order to kill as many people as possible," authorities said.

Gregory Lepsky sentenced to prison for trying to help ISIS. (via Badu)

At his plea hearing last March, Lepsky admitted that he began planning in January 2017 to blow a bomb in New York City.

The federal complaint against Lepsy said that a relative, who authorities did not publicly identify, told investigators that they first noticed Lepsky's behavior change in December 2016 and that he began expressing sympathy with radical Islam.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .