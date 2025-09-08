Attention New Jersey Starbucks Fans

If you're looking to add a little more protein to your diet, your next Starbucks visit might be the perfect opportunity.

Great for anyone heading home from a morning workout and in need of both protein and a caffeine boost!

Get our free mobile app

Read More: Craving A Great Sub? A Popular Sandwich Returns To South Jersey

Starbucks will soon offer protein-packed lattes and cold foam.

Move over, pumpkin spice, protein is taking center stage!

If you're craving a little taste of fall, don't worry, pumpkin spice returned to the menu last week, but with National Coffee Day approaching, Starbucks is rolling out Protein Lattes and customizable Protein Cold Foam.

New Protein-packed Lattes Hit Starbucks Menus This September

It's all about the protein.

And it all starts September 29th!

You'll soon be able to add around 15 to 36 grams of protein per grande beverage, customizing your order with protein-boosted 2% milk on any beverage with milk as part of the recipe, including Lattes, Iced Shaken Espresso, and Coconut Milk Refreshers, according to a recent Starbucks press release.

Photo by kevs on Unsplash Photo by kevs on Unsplash loading...

“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks' global chief brand officer.

“Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium, and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.”

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson