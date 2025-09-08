Attention New Jersey Starbucks Fans
If you're looking to add a little more protein to your diet, your next Starbucks visit might be the perfect opportunity.
Great for anyone heading home from a morning workout and in need of both protein and a caffeine boost!
Starbucks will soon offer protein-packed lattes and cold foam.
Move over, pumpkin spice, protein is taking center stage!
If you're craving a little taste of fall, don't worry, pumpkin spice returned to the menu last week, but with National Coffee Day approaching, Starbucks is rolling out Protein Lattes and customizable Protein Cold Foam.
New Protein-packed Lattes Hit Starbucks Menus This September
It's all about the protein.
And it all starts September 29th!
You'll soon be able to add around 15 to 36 grams of protein per grande beverage, customizing your order with protein-boosted 2% milk on any beverage with milk as part of the recipe, including Lattes, Iced Shaken Espresso, and Coconut Milk Refreshers, according to a recent Starbucks press release.
“As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we’re focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks' global chief brand officer.
“Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium, and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.”
