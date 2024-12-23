4 NJ/PA toll bridges go cashless in January

💲No DRJTBC crossing will accept cash after the change

💲E-ZPass users will continue to get a discount

💲Non-E-ZPass users will be mailed a bill

Cash tolls will be a thing of the past for Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission bridges as the last four crossings go cashless in January.

The toll bridges on Route 1 (Trenton-Morrisville Bridge), Route 78, Route 80 (Delaware Gap) and Route 22 (Easton-Phillipsburg Bridge) will no longer accept cash as toll payment on January 13. E-ZPass and Toll by Plate will be the only forms of payment accepted. They are the agency's highest volume crossings.

The switch will mean the DRJTBC will be completely cashless on all its toll crossings. The Hope-Lambertville (Route 202), Portland-Columbia (Routes 611/46/94) and Milford-Montague (Route 206) bridges all went cashless in June. The Scudder Falls Bridge on Route 295 has been cashless since it opened in 2019.

E-ZPass is the most used form of payment, with over 80% of drivers using it on all four bridges, according to the DRJTBC. The toll for E-ZPass users is $1.50.

How to still use cash

Customers without E-ZPass will be mailed a bill for the $3 toll to make payment with a credit card through the New Jersey E-ZPass website. If payment is not made within 30 days, a second bill will be sent with a added $5 late fee. Bills that are still not paid will be sent to a collections agency and be assessed a $30 administration fee.

The next step in the DRJTBC cashless transition is the construction of overhead gantries and the removal of the tollbooth structure at the on the New Hope-Lambertville bridge.

The DRJTBC is the only public agency in the tri-state area not increasing its toll rates in 2025. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Pennsylvania Turnpike, South Jersey Transportation Authority, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, MTA and Delaware River Port Authority have all announced toll hikes.

