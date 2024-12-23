NJ woman, 84, crashes into three Manchester homes

🚘 Three 55+ community homes damaged

🚘 Someone was trapped inside one of the houses

🚘 2 people hospitalized

MANCHESTER — A woman reversed into a home and then accelerated forward into two more houses in an Ocean County community.

The crash happened on Saturday in the Leisure Village West 55+ community in Manchester, according to Manchester police.

Police said they found a wrecked Toyota Camry around 11 a.m. Photos showed it had stopped after ramming into a garage door.

First responders had to pull the sedan's 84-year-old driver from the front seat.

The Manchester woman had backed the Toyota into a home and then went east into two more residences at once, police said.

An 88-year-old woman was trapped inside one of the houses and had to be rescued.

Both women were hospitalized. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators said that "improper backing" was the cause of the crash. No charges have been announced.

