Going up: tolls set to increase on another NJ bridge

💲Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls have not increased since 2019

💲Tolls have gone up on the Turnpike, Parkway and the Delaware River bridges

💲A hearing is scheduled for New Jersey on Oct. 10

Tolls are likely going up on the Delaware Memorial Bridge in the new year.

The bridge operated by the Delaware River and Bay Authority connecting New Jersey and Delaware on Route 95 has charged $5 ($4.75 for E-ZPass users) since 2019. If approved the toll would increase to $6 but the E-Z Pass discount would remain in place.

DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook has two goals for the agency, which will be explained at public hearings to be held in both states in October.

“Our first goal is to increase E-ZPass penetration among Delaware Memorial Bridge customers to a level greater than 85%, with the second objective of setting toll rates sufficient to fund an aggressive capital improvement program for our crossing facilities in subsequent years," Cook said in a statement.

Cook said the DRBA must be ready for when cashless tolling goes into effect in neighboring states. New Jersey toll roads still accept cash but some exits have gone cashless or closed manned toll booths during overnight hours. He did not disclose when the toll increase would go into effect.

Delaware Memorial Bridge toll plaza Delaware Memorial Bridge toll plaza (Delaware River and Bay Authority ) loading...

What will the increase pay for

The agency outlined $550 million in projects over the next five years including paint removal and recoating on the bridge, suspension rope replacement, steelwork repairs and a ship collision protection system.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority will hold two public hearings about a proposed toll increase for the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The New Jersey hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Salem Community College Davidow Performing Arts Theatre in Carneys Point beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Gov. Phil Murphy blocked a toll increase in January 2019 over concerns it was going to fund the Authority's ferry and airport operations. A compromise was worked out and tolls increased.

Tolls went up on the Betsy Ross, Ben Franklin and Walt Whitman bridges for the first time in 11 years on Sept 1. The most recent toll increases approved by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority for the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway included a provision for an automatic yearly increase based on the rate of inflation.

The date of the increases for 2025 has not been disclosed.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By the third quarter of 2024, there were 33 announcements of 100 or more layoffs in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

These 11 NJ schools are Blue Ribbon winners this year The U.S. Department of Education has recognized 356 schools as 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools, including 11 schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt