NJ man’s Facebook posts lead to shocking home cache of war weapons

✅ Totowa police received an anonymous tip about Kyle Arena's Facebook posts

✅ Police found a cache of firearms and weapons inside his home

✅ His father Felix Arena also faces charges for interfering with the arrest

TOTOWA — A “large number” of illegal firearms, parts to make weapons, body armor and explosive items were removed from a home by police.

Totowa police went to the Lincoln Avenue home of Kyle Arena, 35, on Tuesday after a resident sent an email about his "reckless activities with firearms and "questionable content" posted on Facebook, according to police chief Carmen Veneziano. Arena shares the home with his parents.

The posts included screenshots of Arena pointing firearms at people while driving and pictures of illegal items like silencers. Others in a Facebook gun enthusiast group called "Meal Team 6.1 Mid-Tier Main Group" also expressed concern in the comments section.

A judge issued a temporary extreme risk protection order that allowed police to search the home and seize firearms, ammo and other items deemed dangerous such as utility and tactical knives.

Items removed from Kyle Arena's Totowa home Items removed from Kyle Arena's Totowa home (Totowa police) loading...

A cache of firearms, magazines and weapons

A large cache of weapons was found hidden in a crawl space including 129 fully loaded high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, several "illegal sharp-edged weapons," ballistic body armor, a helmet and part used to make and alter firearms. A K9 unit also found four explosive items in the home.

Arena was arrested and charged with several firearms and weapons violations. He is being held by the Passaic County Sheriff's Office.

His father, Felix Arena, 66, was charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and resisting arrest. He was released pending a court hearing.

