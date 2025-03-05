Is Donald Trump good for New Jersey — NJ Top News
Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:
⬛ Trump vows to press ahead on reshaping America
President Donald Trump vowed to keep up his campaign of “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy as he delivered an unyielding address Tuesday night to Congress and the nation.
Democratic legislators registered their dissent with stone faces, placards calling out "lies,” and one legislator’s ejection. Trump’s prime-time speech added up to a defiant sales pitch for the policies that he promised during his campaign and leaned into during his first weeks back in office.
Trump pledged to keep delivering sweeping changes to the country, rescuing it from what he described as destruction and mistakes left by his predecessor while repeatedly needling Democrats.
⬛ NJ troopers looking for who dumped bags of dogs on the Parkway
🔴 4 dogs found dead
🔴 Left in food bags off Parkway
🔴Signs of fighting wounds
State Police have asked for public help in a grim case of animal cruelty after four dead dogs were recovered in Monmouth County.
The harrowing discovery was made just off the Garden State Parkway South, near milepost 119.4 in Aberdeen near a marshy area.
On Thursday at 11 a.m., troopers were called to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s Telegraph Hill Maintenance Yard.
Maintenance workers found four large “Retriever” brand dog food bags in which the remains of four brown dogs were stashed.
⬛ Superstar HS wrestler now faces criminal charge after brawl
⭕ Anthony Knox was disqualified after fighting in the stands
⭕ The disqualification was overturned by a judge
⭕ It's not clear if the criminal charges will affect his eligibility
Another twist in the story of a high school wrestler on a quest to win a fourth state championship despite a bench-clearing brawl that regulatory officials wanted to disqualify him for before a judge's last-minute reprieve.
Anthony Knox is now facing a misdemeanor charge of simple assault with purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury after a fight in the stands at Collingswood High School during the NJSIAA District 25 Tournament on Feb. 22. Knox said he and his father were defending his family from hecklers.
According to the complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5, the 18-year-old punched a juvenile "about the face and head repeatedly, which results in bruising and pain to the right temple area." Officers assigned to the event were told about a "physical altercation" and saw Knox land a punch. Witnesses to the assault identified Knox to the officers. The victim refused medical treatment, according to the complaint.
Knox has a court appearance scheduled for April 2 in Collingswood Municipal Court.
⬛ NJ chiropractor gets jail for hidden camera in office bathroom
🔻NJ man gets jail time
🔻Chiropractor had hidden camera
🔻 Victims were taped in bathroom
A 55-year-old Springfield chiropractor gets about three months in jail for hiding a camera in his practice’s bathroom.
Gary Hecht, of Livingston, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.
On Friday, Hecht was sentenced to 90 days in county jail by Union County Superior Court Judge Richard Wischusen.
⬛ NJ wildfire season takes off with ‘suspicious’ blaze among 514 fires so far
🔥 A fallen powerline sparked the Hopewell wildfire
🔥 The Forest Fire Service is joining the investigation of the Pennsville wildfire
🔥 There have already been 514 wildfires in NJ this year
With the last of Saturday's wildfire contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the Pennsville fire is considered suspicious.
Gusty winds on Saturday fueled fires in Pennsville, Gloucester Township and Hopewell in Mercer County.
The Poor Farm Wildfire was declared to be 100% contained Tuesday morning after burning 293 acres. At one point, 34 residential and business structures were threatened by the fire.
NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't
Gallery Credit: Eric Scott
Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.
Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.
Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.