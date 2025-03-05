Is Donald Trump good for New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol 3/4/25 President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol 3/4/25 (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) loading...

President Donald Trump vowed to keep up his campaign of “swift and unrelenting action” in reorienting the nation’s economy, immigration and foreign policy as he delivered an unyielding address Tuesday night to Congress and the nation.

Democratic legislators registered their dissent with stone faces, placards calling out "lies,” and one legislator’s ejection. Trump’s prime-time speech added up to a defiant sales pitch for the policies that he promised during his campaign and leaned into during his first weeks back in office.

Trump pledged to keep delivering sweeping changes to the country, rescuing it from what he described as destruction and mistakes left by his predecessor while repeatedly needling Democrats.

Dead dogs found near milemarker 119.4 along the Parkway (Google Maps, NJSP, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Dead dogs found near milemarker 119.4 along the Parkway (Google Maps, NJSP, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

🔴 4 dogs found dead

🔴 Left in food bags off Parkway

🔴Signs of fighting wounds

State Police have asked for public help in a grim case of animal cruelty after four dead dogs were recovered in Monmouth County.

The harrowing discovery was made just off the Garden State Parkway South, near milepost 119.4 in Aberdeen near a marshy area.

On Thursday at 11 a.m., troopers were called to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s Telegraph Hill Maintenance Yard.

Maintenance workers found four large “Retriever” brand dog food bags in which the remains of four brown dogs were stashed.

Anthony Knox Jr.,. complaint in charges against Anthony Knox Jr. Anthony Knox Jr. (@ant.knox via Instagram), complaint in charges against Anthony Knox Jr. (Canva) loading...

⭕ Anthony Knox was disqualified after fighting in the stands

⭕ The disqualification was overturned by a judge

⭕ It's not clear if the criminal charges will affect his eligibility

Another twist in the story of a high school wrestler on a quest to win a fourth state championship despite a bench-clearing brawl that regulatory officials wanted to disqualify him for before a judge's last-minute reprieve.

Anthony Knox is now facing a misdemeanor charge of simple assault with purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury after a fight in the stands at Collingswood High School during the NJSIAA District 25 Tournament on Feb. 22. Knox said he and his father were defending his family from hecklers.

According to the complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5, the 18-year-old punched a juvenile "about the face and head repeatedly, which results in bruising and pain to the right temple area." Officers assigned to the event were told about a "physical altercation" and saw Knox land a punch. Witnesses to the assault identified Knox to the officers. The victim refused medical treatment, according to the complaint.

Knox has a court appearance scheduled for April 2 in Collingswood Municipal Court.

UCPO chiropractor sentenced for hidden camera (UCPO, Google Maps Canva Townsquare media Illustration) UCPO chiropractor sentenced for hidden camera (UCPO, Google Maps Canva Townsquare media Illustration) loading...

🔻NJ man gets jail time

🔻Chiropractor had hidden camera

🔻 Victims were taped in bathroom

A 55-year-old Springfield chiropractor gets about three months in jail for hiding a camera in his practice’s bathroom.

Gary Hecht, of Livingston, previously pleaded guilty to six counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

On Friday, Hecht was sentenced to 90 days in county jail by Union County Superior Court Judge Richard Wischusen.

Poor Farm WIldfire in Hopewell, Pennsville Wildfire Poor Farm WIldfire in Hopewell (Raritan Township Fire Company), Pennsville Wildfire (Glassboro Fire Department) loading...

🔥 A fallen powerline sparked the Hopewell wildfire

🔥 The Forest Fire Service is joining the investigation of the Pennsville wildfire

🔥 There have already been 514 wildfires in NJ this year

With the last of Saturday's wildfire contained, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the Pennsville fire is considered suspicious.

Gusty winds on Saturday fueled fires in Pennsville, Gloucester Township and Hopewell in Mercer County.

The Poor Farm Wildfire was declared to be 100% contained Tuesday morning after burning 293 acres. At one point, 34 residential and business structures were threatened by the fire.

NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024 In the 2024 presidential election in New Jersey, Donald Trump won 61 municipalities he had lost to Joe Biden four years earlier. Those flipped municipalities are listed below by county and show the percentage point difference between Trump and Harris and between Biden and Trump.

Click here to see how every town in New Jersey voted. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.