CHERRY HILL — Human skeletal remains discovered in Wharton State Forest have been identified as those of a Cherry Hill man who was reported missing in June.

A cause of death for Peter Myers, 68, has yet to be determined. His body was found by a man hunting in a remote section of Wharton State Forest on Oct. 4, police said.

Myers was reported missing to Cherry Hill police on June 7. Prior to the report, Myers' vehicle was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to a Waterford section of the state forest. He was last seen on June 3, leaving his place of employment in Camden, police said.

Extensive searches for Myers in June and July came up empty, police said.

An investigation into the death is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information related to Meyers' disappearance and death is asked to call the New Jersey State Park Police at 877-927-6337 or Detective Chris Hendy of the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-488-8826.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers