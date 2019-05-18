How do they know he shot woman in neck? He sang about it online

SOMERVILLE — He sang like a canary — and that was before he was arrested.

A Somerset County man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman by shooting her in the back of the neck.

Prosecutors said Tamar "T-Mac" Reaves, 20, of Franklin, was caught after posting a social media video of him singing a song that included lyrics that eerily tracked the course of events in the homicide.

Investigators said Reaves followed Chamari Webb from a convenience store to her relative's home on Battle Place before 8 a.m. Aug. 9, 2017.

Reaves then shot her with a handgun, fled to a friend's house and then hid at his grandmother's home, where he be began posting on social media, prosecutors said. They did not elaborate or identify the song in public statements about the arrest or sentencing.

Chamari Webb was shot and killed in Franklin in 2017. (Plinton-Curry Funeral Home)

In addition to the song, Reaves also shared a photo of the pizza that he ordered after the shooting, officials said.

He also left other clues.

Investigators said Reaves was caught on surveillance camera and that ballistic testing tied the shooting to his 9mm gun.

He finally pleaded guilty in April to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun.

