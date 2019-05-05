Head-on crash involving NJ teen driver leaves 3 seriously hurt

JEFFERSON — A head-on crash involving one teen driver sent all three people involved to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Authorities said 18-year-old Naiomy Rivera, of Somerset, was driving a Nissan Sentra eastbound on Berkshire Valley Road on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when she attempted to pass another car. Rivera then collided with a 2015 Honda CRV that was headed westbound.

Rivera, her 15-year-old passenger and the 29-year-old Honda driver from Warwick, New York, were all taken to Saint Clare's Denville and Dover.

The ongoing investigation involves the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson police. As of Sunday evening, no charges had been filed.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: