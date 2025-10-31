🚨 Babysitter accused of stealing $235,000 in luxury designer goods

BERNARDS — A woman hired as the babysitter and dog sitter was charged Wednesday with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of designer merchandise from her employer's home.

Bernards police said a resident reported the theft of luxury designer purses, shoes, clothing items and jewelry from her home in June. She reported more of the same items stolen in August. The loot totaled $235,000.

An investigation determined that Teresa Soraluz, 64, of Dover, was taking the items from the home.

Investigation links house thefts to babysitter

A search of Soraluz's home with a warrant found approximately 100 luxury purses, coats, shoes, and pieces of jewelry. About 20 of those items were valued at $150,000, according to police.

Soraluz was charged with second-degree theft of movable property. She is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

