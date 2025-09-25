Veal is truly a delicacy.

Some people are hesitant because they hear a lot of flak from animal rights activists and others who have decided that the age of the cow being slaughtered has a bearing on the level of acceptability.

I can tell you age does matter, for taste, and veal is delicious when prepared properly.

Discovering Cafe Rustica in Basking Ridge

Jodi and I met friends at a new place (well, new for us!) in Basking Ridge. Cafe Rustica is a warm and friendly Italian restaurant in Somerset County.

The place has been around for more than 30 years, I can't believe this was our first time eating there! The staff was friendly and knowledgeable; our waitress Emma took real pride in her recommendations and told us that she was introduced to the restaurant by her grandfather who had a few favorites on the menu.

A cozy Italian dining experience in Somerset County

You walk in past a small, well-appointed and stocked bar to a friendly hostess who leads you into a cozy dining room.

My go-to in a new Italian restaurant is always the Veal Saltimbocca. Served with mashed potatoes, the thin veal topped with mozzarella and prosciutto on a bed of spinach hit the spot.

Standout appetizers and generous portions

We started with some shared appetizers, and I can tell you the grilled sausage and rabe and the beef carpaccio were outstanding.

Jodi had a chicken dish with a spinach gnocchi and with the large portions.

We both took home enough for a full lunch today!

