Wild venomous snake bite hospitalizes NJ resident

🐍 A Bridgewater resident was bitten by a venomous copperhead snake

🐍 The bite sent the victim to the hospital

🐍 A Venomous Snake Response Team member could not find the reptile

BRIDGEWATER — A copperhead snake is still slithering through the grass in Somerset County after biting a victim at night.

The venomous snake bit a Bridgewater resident at their home on Friday, July 21. The bite sent the victim to the hospital for treatment, according to the state Division of Fish and Wildlife.

But the bite wasn't reported to the division until the following Thursday. A member of the NJDEP Fish & Wildlife Venomous Snake Response Team went to the property the next day and searched the surrounding area. They had no luck finding the copperhead.

Copperheads are known to inhabit parts of Bridgewater. Residents should be aware of their surroundings, wear closed-toed shoes, and use a flashlight if outside at night.

The northern copperhead is one of the two venomous snakes that can be found in New Jersey. It is uncommon but inhabits the northern region of the state including western Bergen County and can be found as far south as Hunterdon and Somerset counties, according to the state DEP's Snakes of New Jersey Brochure.

"Copperheads have a dark-colored pattern that forms hourglass-shaped bands from side to side, but coloration is highly variable among individuals and changes according to seasonal shedding periods," DEP spokesman Lawrence Hajna said in a published report.

There has never been a recorded death from a copperhead bite in New Jersey. They aren't known to chase people but they may strike in defense if they feel threatened.

