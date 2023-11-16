400 jobs cut in NJ: What it means for this grocery chain

🚚 NJ grocery delivery facility is closing

🚚 Service was used by one grocery chain

🚚 Over 400 workers are losing jobs by March

A service facility that has fulfilled deliveries for Stop & Shop customers is closing up shop in New Jersey.

Ahold eCommerce Sales — known for a time as “Peapod” — has delivered groceries out of its roughly 345,000 square foot fulfillment center along Route 1 and 9 in Jersey City.

Ahold E-commerce facility (Google Maps) Ahold E-commerce facility (Google Maps) loading...

In 2020, the “Peapod” online grocery services were instead added to the existing Stop & Shop website and mobile app.

Parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA has become one of the world’s largest food retail groups.

It operates more than 2,000 grocery stores along the East Coast alone — including Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Food Lion and Hannaford locations.

Stop and Shop in Whiting (Google Maps) Stop and Shop in Whiting (Google Maps) loading...

As of November, there were 57 Stop and Shop stores in NJ - including two each in Toms River, Somerset, Edison and Clifton.

AES has now announced that by March 2024, 454 employees would be laid off at the Hudson County facility.

Jersey City (Google Maps) (Google Maps) loading...

Stop & Shop would instead be filling online orders at its stores and through third-party delivery partners, a company spokesperson told NJ.com.

(Fresh Direct) (Fresh Direct) loading...

Last week, Ahold Delhaize USA also announced a deal to sell its FreshDirect business to Getir.

FreshDirect offers paid grocery deliveries to parts of 11 NJ counties and New York, as well as Long Beach Island service during the summer.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom