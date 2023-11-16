400 jobs cut in NJ: What it means for this grocery chain
A service facility that has fulfilled deliveries for Stop & Shop customers is closing up shop in New Jersey.
Ahold eCommerce Sales — known for a time as “Peapod” — has delivered groceries out of its roughly 345,000 square foot fulfillment center along Route 1 and 9 in Jersey City.
In 2020, the “Peapod” online grocery services were instead added to the existing Stop & Shop website and mobile app.
Parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA has become one of the world’s largest food retail groups.
It operates more than 2,000 grocery stores along the East Coast alone — including Stop & Shop, Giant Food, Food Lion and Hannaford locations.
As of November, there were 57 Stop and Shop stores in NJ - including two each in Toms River, Somerset, Edison and Clifton.
AES has now announced that by March 2024, 454 employees would be laid off at the Hudson County facility.
Stop & Shop would instead be filling online orders at its stores and through third-party delivery partners, a company spokesperson told NJ.com.
Last week, Ahold Delhaize USA also announced a deal to sell its FreshDirect business to Getir.
FreshDirect offers paid grocery deliveries to parts of 11 NJ counties and New York, as well as Long Beach Island service during the summer.
