Important charity helping kids and families in NJ
Many families across New Jersey have stepped up to adopt and foster children.
Many of those families are in need of resources to help children make the transition to a new family. Kids in the foster system, in particular, deal with trauma, instability and other emotional challenges.
Miriam’s Heart provides critical support for foster families
Our friends at Miriam's Heart have organized a strong support organization to provide resources for parents and children.
On Friday, Oct. 16, they are having their annual Black and White Gala to raise money and highlight the incredible work of the staff and volunteers.
The event will take place at the Olde Mill Inn in Basking Ridge.
A glamorous night for a cause at the Olde Mill Inn
Elizabeth Occhipinti, the founder of the charity, joined me on the air last week. The gala will feature live entertainment and a silent auction, plus a high-end cocktail bar and cigars.
It's a great night out and you'll be helping a very important cause.
