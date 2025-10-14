Many families across New Jersey have stepped up to adopt and foster children.

Many of those families are in need of resources to help children make the transition to a new family. Kids in the foster system, in particular, deal with trauma, instability and other emotional challenges.

Miriam’s Heart provides critical support for foster families

Our friends at Miriam's Heart have organized a strong support organization to provide resources for parents and children.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

On Friday, Oct. 16, they are having their annual Black and White Gala to raise money and highlight the incredible work of the staff and volunteers.

The event will take place at the Olde Mill Inn in Basking Ridge.

Photo via Elizabeth Occhipinti & and Canva Photo via Elizabeth Occhipinti & and Canva loading...

A glamorous night for a cause at the Olde Mill Inn

Elizabeth Occhipinti, the founder of the charity, joined me on the air last week. The gala will feature live entertainment and a silent auction, plus a high-end cocktail bar and cigars.

It's a great night out and you'll be helping a very important cause.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈