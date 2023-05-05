NJ weekend traffic alert — Route 287 North ramp to Route 78 East closed

A key Central Jersey highway ramp will be closed all weekend as part of a bridge improvement project.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation closed the ramp from Route 287 North to Route 78 East on Friday morning until Monday at 6 a.m. as part of a $27.9 million bridge replacement project. The weekend closure will allow concrete to pour concrete and allow it to set.

The posted detour is to continue north and exit at Exit 21 (County Route 525) in Bernards. Drivers can change direction and head back south to get onto Route 287 east.

New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams advised budgeting 15 minutes to make the trip, which will add 4 miles of travel in each direction

Drivers could also exit Route 287 at Exit 14 and take Route 22 East or head north to Route 80. Williams expects truckers will opt for the later detour.

Map showing closed ramp and detour on Route 287 Map showing closed ramp and detour on Route 287 (Canva) loading...

Lane closures on Route 287 east

In addition to the ramp closure, two lanes on Route 78 eastbound are scheduled to be closed approaching Route 287. Traffic will be shifted to the left onto the temporary roadway in the existing work zone at the Washington Valley Road overpass.

One of the closed lanes on Route 78 will reopen by noon on Sunday and the second lane will open by 6 a.m. Monday when the road returns to its original configuration.

The closures are part of a $27.9 million project to replace the eastbound and westbound bridge decks over Routes 202 & 206 and Washington Valley Road. The project is being done in stages for the least impact on drivers starting with the eastbound lanes.

The project should be completed by the end of 2025.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

