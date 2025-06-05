⭕ NJ child shot, killed

⭕ 2 adults also found dead

⭕ Police believe it is double murder-suicide

HAMILTON (Mercer) — First responders found a grim scene at a township home Thursday, where a 10-year-old child was among three violent deaths being investigated as a double murder and suicide.

Just before 4 a.m., Hamilton Township police received a 911 call from the 200 block of Henry Street.

Responding officers found the girl, her mother and a man all dead, after having been shot.

Preliminary investigation was that the man shot his girlfriend and her daughter before taking his own life, Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta Marbrey said.

Cops investigate double murder suicide in Mercer County, where victims are mother and child Police investigate double murder suicide in Mercer County victims mother and child (Photo credit: NJ Public Safety News Alerts) loading...

"Our community is grieving an unimaginable tragedy involving the untimely deaths of three people, including a 10-year-old girl,” Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin said in a statement.

He added that resources were available to all community members grieving the losses.

Police investigate double murder suicide in Mercer County Police investigate double murder suicide in Mercer County (Google Maps) loading...

“On behalf of Hamilton Township, I extend my prayers to their family members, friends, and neighbors. I want to thank Mercer County and the Hamilton Township School District for providing grief counseling to those affected by this tragedy. If you or someone you know is impacted by relationship abuse, there is help – call 1-800-799-SAFE,” Martin said.

The identities of the victims were not disclosed by police as of Thursday afternoon.

