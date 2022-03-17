Halloween in April — NJ Horror Con returns to Atlantic City

The New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is making its return to the Showboat in Atlantic City on April 8, 9, and 10.

If you’re not familiar with the show, it’s a convention targeting horror fans where you can meet your favorite horror celebrities and shop local vendors.

NJ Horror Con features a Q&A with the celebrities and, something they offer that no other local convention does, a massive film festival. You can also get your picture taken by a professional photographer with your favorite celebrity.

Some of their past celebrity lists consist of Charlie Sheen, Tom Wilson and Lea Thompson from “Back to the Future;” Tony Moran who is the original Michael Myers and brother to Erin Moran from “Happy Days;” Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira; Dee Snider from Twisted Sister; Peter Criss from KISS; Steve Guttenberg, and so many more.

This will be New Jersey Horror Con’s ninth show in New Jersey and sixth in Atlantic City on the old casino floor. But they aren’t stopping there. The company has expanded to Pennsylvania with PA Horror Con and the Horror Sideshow Market, which is like a flea market focusing on the vendors more than the celebrities.

If you’re not into horror, you’ll want to check out their brand new show coming in June to Showboat in Atlantic City called “Classic Rewind Weekend,” which focuses more on pop culture.

New Jersey Horror Con’s upcoming show features some well-known celebrities like:

Eric Roberts

Kristy Swanson

Barry Bostwick

Ross Marquand

Felissa Rose

Dave Sheridan

You can see more of the guest list HERE.

You can buy tickets in advance online for $30 or at the door the weekend of the show for $35. They also offer weekend passes for $75 online in advance and $80 at the door.

For more information about the show, check it out HERE.

