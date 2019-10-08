Charlie Sheen is coming to NJ Horror Con in Atlantic City

Thinking about this weekend? Horror film fan? DO NOT MISS the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival coming to the Showboat in Atlantic City this weekend.

Friday, October 10th, Saturday, October 11th and Sunday, Ocotber 13th, you'll have an opportunity to meet Hollywood stars like:

Charlie Sheen

Christina Ricci

The original drummer from KISS, Peter Criss. Honestly, what's a horror Film Festival without KISS?

Carmen Electra will be there too!

I'm especially proud of the incredible work that our morning show Producer Kristen put into making the show a reality for fans across our state.

One special highlight is a Police Academy Reunion with Steve Guttenberg and Michael Winslow.

Plus an opportunity for you to ask your favorite stars anything you want during an audience driven Q&A.

Get your tickets HERE.

More guests making an appearance:

