Ready to do the Time Warp again?

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival announced one of the biggest reunions in the horror world.

The cast of Rocky Horror Picture Show will be reuniting at the Showboat in Atlantic City on the weekend of Sept. 16, 17, and 18.

Appearing at the horror convention:

Barry Bostwick, who played “Brad Majors”

Patricia Quinn, who played “Magenta”

Nell Campbell, a.k.a Little Nell, who played “Columbia”

The only one missing is the legendary Tim Curry who played “Dr. Frank-N-Furter” who suffered a stroke in 2012.

2016 Summer TCA Tour - Day 13 Getty Images loading...

Although he does make appearances, it’s not as often as we would all like it to be. We’ll just have to wait for the movie's 50th anniversary (hint, hint, NJ Horror Con).

The other main cast member missing is Susan Sarandon, who played “Janet Weiss,” but it doesn’t seem like she attends conventions, yet!

MGM And Cinespia Host "Thelma And Louise" 30th Anniversary Drive-In Charity Screening Experience Getty Images loading...

The loss of Meatloaf, who played “Eddie,” is heartbreaking and would have fit so well with the group’s reunion.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame 43rd Annual Induction And Awards - Show Theo Wargo loading...

This particular NJ Horror Con show is turning out to be a big one.

Other big guests that have been recently announced are the Catman himself, Peter Criss, the legendary co-founder and original drummer of KISS.

Tom Savini is one of the greatest special effects and makeup artists in the film industry working on projects like the original “Friday the 13th,” “Dawn of the Dead,” and “From Dusk Till Dawn.”

Actor Eric Roberts, yes, Julia Robert’s brother, is known for his role in “Runaway Train,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Best Of The Best.”

You can see the rest of the setlist HERE and it doesn’t look like they are done announcing guests.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.