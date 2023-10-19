Celebrate Halloween in Atlantic City with your favorite celebrities

It’s that time of year again for the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival taking place at the Showboat in Atlantic City.

The show lined up perfectly with Halloween giving you the opportunity to be immersed in spooky season.

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival is a horror convention that takes place 2-3 times a year; twice in Atlantic City at the Showboat:

And more recently, at the New Jersey Convention and Expo Center in Edison.

The convention features horror/pop-culture vendors, horror/pop-culture cosplayers, and your favorite horror celebrities signing audiographers and taking selfies.

Now you might not think you know any horror celebrities, but the best thing about NJ Horror Con is that they feature stars even if they’ve only made a cameo in a horror movie. Some celebs aren’t even horror-related, but are big fan favorites and attract a big crowd.

This fall show is taking place this weekend, Oct. 20 to 22, at the Showboat.

The celebrity lineup is looking good and very nostalgic:

Peter Criss (co-founder and original drummer of KISS)

Mindy Sterling

Carnie Wilson

“The NeverEnding Story” reunion including Falkor!

Members of Skid Row

Bam Margera

Alex Vincent and Christine Elise from “Chucky”

Jenna Jameson

and so many more. You can check out the rest of the guest list HERE.

Tickets are still available for this show. You can either buy them on the website or at the door, cash only.

