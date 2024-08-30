Grub Hub driver goes crazy on Route 1 — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

MOORESTOWN — New Jersey’s No. 1 farmers’ market, according to an annual poll conducted by the American Farmland Trust, will be celebrating one of the Garden State’s favorite foods this weekend.

Tomato Day at the Burlington County Farmers Market in Moorestown will be held on Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Agricultural Center, 500 Centerton Road.

Have you ever tried tomato beer? You’ll be able to with the latest brew created by Marlton-based Zed’s Beer-Bado Brewing.

A New Jersey lawmaker is calling for the swift passage of S-581 to make it a criminal offense if someone trespasses into a zoo enclosure.

The legislation was first introduced by state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, in 2021, following an incident in Florida that resulted in a reckless zoo employee losing his arm and law enforcement killing the tiger.

The bill did not see the light of day for many reasons, mainly due to a lack of interest or motivation.

Recently, a 24-year-old Millville woman was captured on video jumping into a restricted area at a Bridgeton zoo, and was nearly bitten by a tiger.

HOWELL — Around 11,000 JCP&L customers in Monmouth County lost power this week in the latest of a series of outages this summer with wacky origins.

An animal zapped itself at a Howell substation on Wednesday morning, News 12 New Jersey reported.

It chewed through electrical equipment, tripped circuit breakers, and caused outages in six neighborhoods, spokesman Todd Meyers confirmed.

An Ocean County man has been indicted on 149 counts of animal cruelty.

Jeffrey Finlay, 56, of Brick, was indicted on Wednesday in connection with the removal of cats and dogs from his home over a year ago, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

According to authorities, Finlay called police on May 4, 2023, for assistance with removing animals from his home.

Officers discovered approximately 157 cats and three dogs living in the home, the prosecutor's office said.

It took workers more than 24 hours to remove the animals from the home and get them evaluated at local animal facilities.

Maybe a few hundred million dollars will help soften the blow of the end of summer.

For the ninth time ever, the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the estimated jackpot for the Friday night drawing is at $627 million. That could increase, depending on ticket sales.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was on June 4. A ticket in Illinois matched all the balls for $552 million.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Grub Hub driver was arrested on Route 1 after police said he threatened to kill another motorist he accused of cutting him off.

Township police said they received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a man who said the driver of a white Mercedes was throwing coins and spitting at his car. The other driver also pulled out a knife and threatened to kill him when they stopped at the next traffic light, the 911 caller said.

