Feeling lucky, NJ? Mega Millions jackpot reaches rare heights

Feeling lucky, NJ? Mega Millions jackpot reaches rare heights

Canva

💲 No one has hit the Mega Millions top prize since early June

💲 The next drawing is Friday night

💲 NJ's big win from March remains unclaimed

Maybe a few hundred million dollars will help soften the blow of the end of summer.

For the ninth time ever, the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the estimated jackpot for the Friday night drawing is at $627 million. That could increase, depending on ticket sales.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was on June 4. A ticket in Illinois matched all the balls for $552 million.

SEE ALSO: Folks in America are jealous of this unique NJ law

There have been 24 drawings since, resulting in 47 prizes of $1 million or more, in several states, including New Jersey.

Before the Illinois win in June, a ticket in New Jersey was responsible for the only other Mega Millions jackpot win in 2024. The New Jersey ticket, for the Mar. 26 drawing, is worth $1.128 billion, and as of Thursday, that prize is still unclaimed.

The next Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states. You can purchase a ticket for $2 — half of that money remains in the state where the ticket is sold. You can pay an extra dollar for a ticket to multiply any non-jackpot winnings.

The next drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM