Feeling lucky, NJ? Mega Millions jackpot reaches rare heights

💲 No one has hit the Mega Millions top prize since early June

💲 The next drawing is Friday night

💲 NJ's big win from March remains unclaimed

Maybe a few hundred million dollars will help soften the blow of the end of summer.

For the ninth time ever, the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night, the estimated jackpot for the Friday night drawing is at $627 million. That could increase, depending on ticket sales.

The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was on June 4. A ticket in Illinois matched all the balls for $552 million.

SEE ALSO: Folks in America are jealous of this unique NJ law

There have been 24 drawings since, resulting in 47 prizes of $1 million or more, in several states, including New Jersey.

Before the Illinois win in June, a ticket in New Jersey was responsible for the only other Mega Millions jackpot win in 2024. The New Jersey ticket, for the Mar. 26 drawing, is worth $1.128 billion, and as of Thursday, that prize is still unclaimed.

The next Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states. You can purchase a ticket for $2 — half of that money remains in the state where the ticket is sold. You can pay an extra dollar for a ticket to multiply any non-jackpot winnings.

The next drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom