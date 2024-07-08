NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — It's been more than 3 months since New Jersey Lottery recorded its largest jackpot hit of more than $1 billion.

But as of right now, the Garden State still has its hands on all of the money.

According to a press release from New Jersey Lottery on Monday, the $1.13 billion jackpot from March remains unclaimed.

Ahead of the March 26 Mega Millions drawing, someone purchased the sole winning ticket at ShopRite Liquor in Neptune Township, lottery officials announced with a buzzing press conference the day after the drawing.

Valerie Hodges, of Asbury Park, purchases a Powerball ticket in Neptune Township, the day after someone hit $1.13 billion on a Mega Millions drawing (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) Valerie Hodges, of Asbury Park, purchases a Powerball ticket in Neptune Township, the day after someone hit $1.13 billion on a Mega Millions drawing (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

According to the agency, the purchaser hand-picked the six winning numbers — the ticket wasn't a "quick pick" produced by a machine.

By law in New Jersey, lottery winners can remain anonymous. But officials can at least inform the public when the winnings have been claimed.

Prizes from live games need to be claimed within a year of the draw date.

Winner claims June 10 jackpot

Someone has come forward to claim a $221 million Powerball win from June 10, New Jersey Lottery officials said on Monday.

It's the second largest jackpot won in New Jersey this year, behind the unclaimed Mega Millions hit.

According to New Jersey Lottery, the lucky player elected the cash option of $104.7 million.

This winning ticket was a quick pick produced by a machine. The winner had heard about the jackpot win on the radio and decided to check their ticket.

The ticket was purchased at Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold.

As of now, the anonymous winner has not made plans for the money, lottery officials said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator