MOORESTOWN — New Jersey’s No. 1 farmers’ market, according to an annual poll conducted by the American Farmland Trust, will be celebrating one of the Garden State’s favorite foods this weekend.

Tomato Day at the Burlington County Farmers Market in Moorestown will be held on Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Burlington County Agricultural Center, 500 Centerton Road.

The tomato-themed market will feature a variety of tomatoes such as heirloom, beefsteak, cherry, and plum.

There will also be a tomato cooking demonstration, tomato basket giveaways, a tomato scavenger hunt, kids’ crafts, and free samples of salsa, tomato bisque, and fresh Jersey tomatoes and mozzarella, plus tomato pairings while it lasts.

Have you ever tried tomato beer? You’ll be able to with the latest brew created by Marlton-based Zed’s Beer-Bado Brewing.

“Our market was voted New Jersey’s favorite farmers market during this year’s America’s Farmers Market Celebration, so if you haven’t visited this summer, this Saturday is a perfect time to come and experience the market and all it has to offer,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson.

Twenty different farms are scheduled to sell crops on Tomato Day, along with 27 other food vendors, and 11 artists and crafters. There will also be live music from the classic rock band, Lost in Brunswick.

New Jersey is one of the nation’s top producers of tomatoes, harvesting more than 56 million pounds annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Burlington County Farmers Market has been in operation for 18 seasons. It’s open rain or shine every Saturday from early May through Nov. 23, with a special holiday market on Dec. 7.

Follow the market on social media at https://www.facebook.com/burlcofarmersmarket.

