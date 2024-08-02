2 New Jersey farmers markets make Top 5 in poll

🍅 An online poll to vote for America's top farmers markets has closed

What is your favorite farmers market in New Jersey?

Voting in America’s Farmers Market Celebration online poll ended Thursday afternoon with a winner.

AFMC is the only annual ranking of the top farmers markets in the United States as voted on by the public.

Since 2008, the AFMC has highlighted the important role farmers markets play in communities across the nation while celebrating farmers, staff, and the volunteers that make these markets happen, according to its website.

Running from June 1-July 31, the 16th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration showcases the essential markets across the U.S. During this time, market shoppers can vote for their favorite farmers’ market in each region of the nation.

National

The AFMC also crowned an overall “People’s Choice” winner as the top-endorsed market in the country.

The Mt. Washington Farmers Market in Mount Washington, Kentucky was voted as the top farmers’ market in the nation with 10,035 votes. Open Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., visitors can expect an assortment of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, homemade baked goods, handcrafted goods, and much more.

Northeast

In the Northeast, Troy Waterfront Farmers Market in Troy, New York won the top spot with 2,633 votes.

Celebrating its 25th season, this farmers market has expanded from 20 vendors in a parking lot along the Hudson River to more than 120 vendors that span six city blocks in the heart of downtown Troy. Open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., more than 15,000 people visit the market for fresh, local produce, pastured meats, and cheeses, and other unique specialty foods.

But, for the first time, the Burlington County Farmers Market in Moorestown was voted the best farmers market in New Jersey during the annual poll conducted the American Farmland Trust.

Open Saturdays, May 11 through Nov. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Burlington County Farmers Market received 1,483 votes, narrowly beating West Windsor Community Farmers’ Market with 1,472 votes.

The Burlington County Farmers’ Market was also voted as the third best farmers’ market in the entire Northeast region.

“Burlington County is No. 1 in New Jersey for acres of farmland preserved and we’re proud to now be the home of New Jersey’s No. 1 farmers’ market,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director, Felicia Hopson.

“This is a big win for Burlington County’s farms, small business owners and the residents who support them and our market,” she added.

The farmer’s market offers locally grown produce, prepared foods, arts and crafts, educational programs, chef demonstrations and live entertainment.

Sandwiched in between Troy Waterfront Farmers Market and the Burlington County Farmers Market for second place was Coventry Farmers Market in Coventry, Connecticut with 2,392 votes.

As mentioned before, West Windsor Community Farmers Market in West Windsor, New Jersey took the No. 4 spot.

It began in 2004 with eight farms and one baker. The farmers market quickly became a Saturday morning hotspot for visitors to shop with over 50 New Jersey farmers, artisan food producers, twice monthly knife sharpening, weekly composting service and one culinary-adjacent vendor (functional pottery, refurbished cast-iron, etc) per week. Check out the cooking demos too. The farmers market is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May until Thanksgiving, and from 10 a.m. to 1 pm. on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays from December to April.

The fifth most favorite farmers market in the Northeast is Billerica Community Farmers Market in Billerica, Massachusetts with 914 votes.

For a full list of winners, visit here.

