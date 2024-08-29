The nutty reasons for big power outages in Monmouth County, NJ

⚡ Big power outage hits Monmouth County on Wednesday

⚡ Electric shocks leave small victims dead

⚡ A fish from the sky did the same thing

HOWELL — Around 11,000 JCP&L customers in Monmouth County lost power this week in the latest of a series of outages this summer with wacky origins.

An animal zapped itself at a Howell substation on Wednesday morning, News 12 New Jersey reported.

It chewed through electrical equipment, tripped circuit breakers, and caused outages in six neighborhoods, spokesman Todd Meyers confirmed.

"Its remains approximated the size and shape of a squirrel, however, a small raccoon cannot be 100% ruled out," said Meyers.

Several schools and businesses closed until power was restored midday.

Balloon release faux pau causes power outage

It's the second time in less than a week that weather was not responsible for a power outage in Monmouth County.

On Sunday, a group turned off the lights for 1,200 customers with a balloon release in Red Bank. A large number of balloons hit power lines at a substation next to a pond near Count Basie Park, redbankgreen.com reported.

(Google Maps/Canva) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Balloon releases have been banned in Red Bank since the borough passed an ordinance in 2020. Fines can range from $100 to $1,000.

According to the ordinance, the borough found that balloon releases can pose a danger to the environment and "may pose a threat to the safety of its residents and their property."

Big electric shocks likely leave small victims dead

Whether it was a squirrel or a small raccoon, the animal responsible for Wednesday's outage did not survive the strong surge.

Another squirrel caused a power outage in Monmouth County last month, the Matawan-Aberdeen Patch reported.

Nearly 2,000 people lost power in Aberdeen when the rodent made the same mistake and chewed through a wire outside a substation. That squirrel also likely did not survive.

Gilligan on the ground after the Sayreville power outage 8/12/23 (Chris Hoenig, JCP&L) Gilligan on the ground after the Sayreville power outage 8/12/23 (Chris Hoenig, JCP&L) loading...

Mystery fish kills power in Sayreville

It's not unheard of for squirrels to chew through power lines and cause outages but one unexpected member of the animal kingdom cut power to around 2,100 JCP&L customers in Middlesex County last summer.

A fish fell from the sky in Sayreville on Aug. 12, 2023.

The creature from the sea landed on a transformer. Police named him Gilligan.

The fish in Sayreville, named Gilligan by police (Sayreville police via Facebook) The fish in Sayreville, named Gilligan by police (Sayreville police via Facebook) loading...

