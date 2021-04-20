Got 4/20 munchies? Here are some deals

On 4/20, perhaps you’ll partake in what will soon be legally available for purchase in New Jersey. If so, perhaps you’ll have some 4/20 munchies. We’ll get to some munchies deals in just a second.

But first, why 4/20? How did those numbers become associated with marijuana to begin with? Many theories have been floated. Some believe 420 is a police code for a marijuana offense in progress. Others have claimed it stems from Bob Dylan’s "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35" for the fact that 35 times 12 equals 420.

The best, most universally accepted narrative is that five Marin County, California high school students would meet at 4:20pm after school and spark one up. They are said to be the first to use 420 as a marijuana code because of their daily meeting time. One of them, Dave Reddix, got work as a roadie and the Grateful Dead helped the term take off.

Now then, should you have some 4/20 munchies, here are some deals.

Insomnia Cookies is giving a free cookie with and delivery or in-store order on April 20.

Buffalo Wild Wings has a buy one get one deal on boneless wings today (4/20).

Fatburger is offering their OG Fatburger at the special reduced price of $4.20 on 4/20.

Red Lobster now has a Two for Tuesday deal (ok this just happens to fall on 4/20 so let’s say it counts).

Quiznos will give a free cookie to Toasty Points members with a $5 purchase on 4/20. Toasty. How 420 perfect!

