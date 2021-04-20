4/20 a big day and big news for ‘NJ Weedman’ (Opinion)

Ed Forchion, better known as "NJ Weedman" is probably the most well-known pot head, weed dealer, and cannabis activist in our state, maybe in the country. He announced over the weekend that he will be staring in a new reality show called "Miami's High Life with NJ Weedman" on the new streaming platform Unleashed Entertainment.

That also means he is opening up a new shop in Miami on July 2nd called The Joint of Miami: Wynwood. Not bad for a guy who spent over a year in county lock up not that long ago, and upon his release opened up "Weedman's Joint" right across from Trenton City Hall. Oh, it's a sandwich shop. They actually make pretty good food. He treated me to a sandwich he named after me about a year ago.

The day I was there, business was brisk, but they had to open the kitchen to make my wrap and it was really good, if I may say. So, the sandwiches aren't funding the new place in Miami and it's not clear if food will be offered there. Ed knows his product and the customers love and trust him to deliver quality products. Judging by what I saw that day, there will be no shortage of entertaining moments in Weedman's new reality show, whether or not you are a cannabis enthusiast. Ed is never boring and never shy's away from controversy or attention.

