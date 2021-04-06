New Jersey’s perfect marijuana spokesperson is… (Opinion)

Now that New Jersey has legalized marijuana, who would be the perfect person to sell it? The perfect pot pitchman or woman if you will. I threw this question out Monday night on New Jersey 101.5 as well as social media following and got a potpourri of responses, emphasis on the "pot."

Many were going Cheech and Chong, but for me, that was too old and stereotyped. Today's marijuana user comes from all walks of life and careers.

I got a guy, who's the perfect person to pitch pot. He could be to the Jersey marijuana business what Tom Carvel was to ice cream. Like Carvel and ice cream, he's made his living off weed. He's put his life on the line for weed. He's challenged Governor Christie over weed, even smoked it outside our studios when Christie visited.

I'm talking Ed Forchion better known as NJ Weedman. proud owner of NJ Weedman's Joint in Trenton. The home of the Steve Trevelise sandwich, but I digress. Weedman would make the perfect face of marijuana in New Jersey.

He even told me so himself when called my show last Monday, March 29.

"Listen, I've already been putting them [commercials] on TV," Forchion said when he called into my show. "If you're a resident of Burlington County or Camden County, you will see, and Mercer County, on Comcast occasionally there are Weedman songs that come on and promote my place. And if you listen to the song it says 'eighths, ounces and chicken wings.'"

Just to show you how good he'd be pitching pot in New Jersey, Check out what he's done for his own restaurant. Imagine what he could do to boost marijuana sales in New Jersey, as if they'll need the help.

A look inside NJ Weedman's Joint