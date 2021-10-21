‘God told me’ to kill ‘monster’ grandpa with ax, NJ cops say in murder case

ELMWOOD PARK — A man who was found dead inside his home Tuesday after a police standoff had been axed to death by his grandson, who later told investigators that God had told him to kill his grandfather, investigators say.

Police and the Bergen County SWAT team were called to the Beechwood Avenue home of Ronald Vicari around 9:30 a.m. on reports of a barricaded man with a hostage, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

According to the affidavit in the case, the emergency call came from the suspect's father, who told police that his son, Jason Vicari, had gone to the grandfather's house with a gun.

Before he died, the injured Ronald Vicari, 81, told his son over the phone that he was in the bathroom.

The 21-year-old Vicari surrendered peacefully within an hour of the arrival of police, according to the affidavit.

When asked if there was anyone inside, he responded: "Not anyone alive."

The body of the elder Vicari, who had once served on the Elmwood Park Planning and Zoning boards, was found in the bathroom next to an ax handle. There was glass on the floor from a broken window.

One of the members of the SWAT team told investigators that he heard the suspect say "God told me to do it" to no one in particular while sitting in the back of an ambulance.

Jason Vicari (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Blood found around the house

Blood was found on the handle of the ax in the basement and on the dial to a safe, police said.

Detectives also found a revolver in an upstairs bedroom, according to the affidavit.

Detectives found blood on Jason Vicari's sweatshirt and socks.

As detectives took pictures, Jason Vicari told them the blood was his and the result of his climbing through the bathroom window. He showed detectives cuts on his arms and hands, investigators reported.

While in custody, Vicari told detectives that his grandfather was a "monster" and God told him he'd have to change his religion.

Vicari was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held Thursday at the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in court.

Police response to a standoff in Elmwood Park (RLS Metro Breaking News)

