Elderly man found dead in his NJ home; 1 man in police custody

ELMWOOD PARK — An elderly man was found dead inside his own home, following a stand-off situation with a younger male on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Police and the Bergen County SWAT team were called to a Beechwood Avenue home around 9:30 a.m., on reports of one injured man and a second man who had barricaded them both inside, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

After a brief standoff, the younger man surrendered.

Responding officers went inside and discovered the body of Ronald Vicari, the prosecutor said.

The 21-year-old man led away from the scene by law enforcement was the 81-year-old Vicari's grandson, as reported by Daily Voice and NBC New York, citing unnamed authorities.

Musella did not immediately confirm the identity of the man taken into custody. He also did not disclose the manner of Vicari's death on Tuesday.

Vicari was a former member of both the Elmwood Park Planning Board and the Borough's Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Police response to a standoff in Elmwood Park (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey