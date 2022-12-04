Police looking for NJ man with mental health issues missing since September

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months have passed since a man with mental health issues was first reported missing and officials are now asking for help to find him.

Andrew Brown, 47, of Gloucester Township, was first reported missing on the morning of Sept. 16, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins. He had disappeared three days earlier from his residence at the Hilltop Estates along Black Horse Pike.

Authorities say Brown does not have anything on him such as a cell phone that would help to locate him electronically. He also does not have a vehicle.

Investigators were told that Brown may have been staying at a friend's home in Camden, but there was no information on the friend's name or address.

While Brown had disappeared on Sept. 13, he was actually last seen 15 days later in Philadelphia. According to officials, Brown was seen on Sept. 28 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. It's not clear why he was at the hospital.

Brown also may have ties to Atlantic City as he previously lived there.

Officials are asking anyone with information related to Brown's location to contact Gloucester Township police at 856-228-4500.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

