Gastroenterologist molested NJ teen patient for years, cops say

A pediatric gastroenterologist in Summit is accused of sexually assaulting a patient over the past three years, starting when the victim was a teenager, acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan said Monday.

Michael Tyshkov, 62, of Livingston was charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The 20-year-old female victim had been receiving regular treatment by Tyshkov for slightly more than a decade, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Stacey Zyriek.

The sexual assaults happened during multiple medical exams from April 2016 through March 2019, Zyriek said.

Tyshkov was arrested Friday and taken to Union County Jail, pending a first appearance and detention hearing.

Anyone with relevant information about Tyshkov’s practices has been urged to contact the Union County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 908-965-3814 or Summit Police at 908-273-0051.

​ More from New Jersey 101.5: