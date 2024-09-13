Gas drops below $3 in New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

Fugitive Leiner Miranda Lopez is wanted for killing Luz Hernandez (via Facebook, HCPO) Leiner Miranda Lopez was the second man wanted for killing Luz Hernandez (via Facebook, HCPO)

A 28-year-old fugitive wanted in connection with the killing of a beloved kindergarten teacher was taken into custody shortly after touching down at Newark Liberty International Airport.

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Leiner Miranda Lopez.

He was previously charged with the February 2023 murder of Luz Hernandez.

Police found the 33-year-old mother of three in a shallow grave in Kearny shortly after she was reported missing.

Atlantic City HS Principal Constance Days-Chapman (Atlantic City HS (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Atlantic City High School, Principal Constance Days-Chapman (ACBOE.org, Google Maps, Townsquare Media Illustration)

ATLANTIC CITY – The 39-year-old principal of Atlantic City High School has been indicted on charges of repeatedly failing to report a student’s abuse at home.

Officials say Constance Days-Chapman met with the parents as part of a cover-up, which has been revealed to involve the mayor and the schools superintendent, who are the parents in the case.

Months after her March arrest, she was indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury on five counts of second-degree official misconduct, second-degree counts of a pattern of official misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension of another.

Catalytic converter Catalytic converter (AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)

A big moneymaker within your car's exhaust system appears to be less of a hot item among criminals in 2024, according to auto claims data from the insurance company State Farm.

In the first half of 2024, State Farm recorded a 74% drop in catalytic converter thefts, compared to the same period in 2023.

The promising statistics come less than two years after State Farm issued a notice about a surge in the theft of catalytic converters.

Canva Canva

Demand for gasoline stayed down during the summer, and that is adding to a pretty decent drop in prices at the pump.

It is now common to see regular gasoline selling for below $3 per gallon in New Jersey.

Gas stations are also getting ready to switch to a cheaper winter blend of gas, which should further drop prices.

However, some analysts warn the price drops will be short lived.

(Clark Police Department/Canva) (Clark Police Department/Canva)

CLARK — A 22-year-old New Jersey man is behind bars after being accused of a gruesome attack at a fitness center.

Police were called Sunday to the LA Fitness on Raritan Road on a report that someone had been stabbed in the throat.

