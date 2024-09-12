Fugitive accused of helping murder NJ teacher nabbed at Newark Airport

Fugitive accused of helping murder NJ teacher nabbed at Newark Airport

Leiner Miranda Lopez was the second man wanted for killing Luz Hernandez (via Facebook, HCPO)

🔴Beloved NJ teacher found in shallow grave

🔴Police say domestic violence killing, spouse arrested

🔴Second man was arrested in Columbia last year

A 28-year-old fugitive wanted in connection with the killing of a beloved kindergarten teacher was taken into custody shortly after touching down at Newark Liberty International Airport.

On Wednesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit arrested Leiner Miranda Lopez.

He was previously charged with the February 2023 murder of Luz Hernandez.

Police found the 33-year-old mother of three in a shallow grave in Kearny shortly after she was reported missing.

SEE ALSO: 2nd Jersey City man accused in murder of NJ teacher 

Cesar Santana is charged with the murder of Luz Hernandez (HCPO)
loading...

Cesar Santana, the victim’s ex, has remained in jail since his arrest in Florida days after the grim discovery.

Both men were initially charged with second-degree desecrating/concealing human remains.

Counts of murder, hindering and failing to dispose of human remains in a manner prescribed by law and tampering with physical evidence were later filed against the duo, who are both residents of Jersey City.

Colombian authorities arrested Miranda Lopez on June 14, 2023, based on a U.S. provisional arrest request.

On Wednesday, he was finally extradited from Bogota to the U.S., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

RELATED: Police find body of missing Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez 

Kearny site where body was found (Google Maps, Townsquare Media)
loading...

Gravesite found after police connect traffic stop involving both men

Suarez previously said that Santana became a person of interest after Jersey City police did a welfare check at Hernandez’s home and found a “crime scene.”

At that point, investigators found that he and Miranda Lopez had been pulled over in Kearny the day before Hernandez was reported missing.

The victim was strangled and suffered blunt force head trauma in a domestic violence homicide, according to autopsy results confirmed by Suarez.

(Luz Hernandez GoFundMe via Jenny Taveras)
loading...

Suarez credited the arrest to her office’s homicide unit, along with the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs and Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section’s Judicial Attaché’s Office in Bogota.

There, agents worked with Colombian authorities to secure the arrest and extradition.

Miranda Lopez was being held at Hudson County Jail, pending his first court appearance.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ

The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects.

Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey

Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Crime, Hudson County, Jersey City, Kearny
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM