NJ man slashes victim’s throat at gym, cops say

🚔 Stabbing happened Sunday

🚔 Suspect fled the scene, police said

🚔 List of charges

CLARK — A 22-year-old New Jersey man is behind bars after being accused of a gruesome attack at a fitness center.

Police were called Sunday to the LA Fitness on Raritan Road on a report that someone had been stabbed in the throat.

A boxcutter was used by the suspect, police said.

Antonio Lampon, of Scotch Plains, fled the scene before police arrived at the gym, officials said.

Police arrested Lampon a day later, Sept. 9.

He’s been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree certain persons not to possess weapons and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Lampon was being held Wednesday at the Union County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The victim was hospitalized in Newark but has since been released, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Daniel Joy at 732-388-3434.

