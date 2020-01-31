4 months after going missing, funeral held for Stephanie Parze

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Funeral services were held Friday for a woman whose remains were found months after she disappeared from her home.

Dozens of mourners attended the service for Stephanie Parze, 25, at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church.

The Freehold Township woman's remains were found Sunday afternoon in Old Bridge by two teenagers who were walking south along Route 9. Her family and friends had conducted extensive searches throughout the region since she went missing.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Monday that investigators believe Parze was killed late on Oct. 30 or early on Oct. 31. Her ex-boyfriend John Ozbilgen, 29, of Freehold, had been identified as a person of interest in Parze’s disappearance.

Ozbilgen was arrested on a child pornography charge after images were found on his phone as authorities investigated Parze’s disappearance.

Ozbilgen was found dead in his home a few days later, and his death was ruled a suicide. He was never charged in connection with Parze's disappearance, but Gramiccioni said Monday that a note confirmed the findings of investigators who had “accumulated a great deal of evidence that indicated he was responsible for her killing” and were working toward charging him.

Parze was last seen leaving her parents' home in Freehold after a night out with relatives in New Brunswick. Parze drove back to her late grandmother’s nearby home in Freehold, but then failed to show up for a nanny job the next day. Relatives who went there found her car and phone, but there was no sign of forced entry.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)