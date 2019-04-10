From urination ticket to DWI bust in less than half an hour

HACKETTSTOWN — A 21-year-old town resident probably should have called an Uber after police gave him a ticket on Friday for urinating in public.

Police charged and released Tyler McDaniels after getting a call about 1:46 a.m. regarding "an anonymous complaint of a group of males wanting to beat up another male" at Bea McNally's Irish Pub & Eatery. Cops didn't find a fight but said they saw McDaniels relieving himself in the bushes outside the building on Grand Avenue.

About 25 minutes after that call, police on Washington Street reported seeing a driver speeding near the intersection of Grand Avenue.

It was McDaniels again, they said.

Cops said he drove over a curb and ended back at the bar's parking lot.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated in a school zone, refusal to submit breath samples, speeding and reckless driving.

Town police also made other DWI busts that weekend.

At about 5:04 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a car driving erratically on Route 517. They pulled over 57-year-old town resident Krzysztof Grzywna and charged him with driving while intoxicated, careless driving and refusal to submit breath samples.

On Saturday, police found 75-year-old Walter Ebaugh, of State College, Pennsylvania, passed out about 10:21 p.m. in a car at the intersection of Route 182 and Schooley’s Mountain Road. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to possess mv registration card, delaying traffic, failure to observe traffic control device, and careless driving.

