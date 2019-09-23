Found her! Missing Westampton teen girl located safe in Philly

WESTAMPTON — A 17-year-old girl who'd been missing for weeks, and whose mother feared had become a victim of sex trafficking, has been found safe in Philadelphia, authorities said.

"Aviana Weaver has been found safe in Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Police Department," The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office wrote in a brief statement to media late Monday afternoon. "She is in the process of being reunited with her family."

It said out of respect for Aviana and her family, no further details would be released.

Aviana Weaver disappeared on Sept. 12. Her mother, Angelica Scarlett, has posted to social media frequently since then, and said she'd been tirelessly working with law enforcement to track down her daughter, who had just started her senior year at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly.

"The streets can't have my daughter!" Scarlett said Saturday morning on Facebook.

Last week, Scarlett told New Jersey 101.5 that pictures of Weaver had been spotted by investigators on sex trafficking websites. Police told New Jersey 101.5 they were investigating the case but did not disclose details.

Westampton police also confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 they were aware of videos and images circulating on social media that appeared similar to Weaver. It wasn't immediately clear when or where those images were taken.

Scarlett also previously told New Jersey 101.5 that Philadelphia were taking part in the search, and that she'd gotten tips her daughter could be in the city. Scarlett also said Weaver's phone had been geo-located to Philadelphia, before being shut off. Scarlett said said she'd handed out flyers in Philadelphia, searching for her daughter.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

