Former NJ police sergeant sentenced over sex with high schooler

A former Ocean City Police sergeant has been sentenced for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The sentence handed down to Tyrone Rolls, 52, on Friday:

Five years in state prison

Required to register as a Megan's Law offender

Parole supervision for life

Forfeiture of public employment

No contact with the victim and her family

Rolls was charged in April 2021 and then indicted that following November.

On March 2nd of this year, Rolls pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct.

Timeline

According to NJ.com, citing an affidavit, Rolls began working for the Ocean City Police Department in 1996 and had began the assaults in 2016 before the start of the victim's sophomore year at Ocean City High School.

The encounters allegedly occurred at his home and in Rolls’ patrol vehicle while he was both on and off duty. She was 15 at the time, authorities said.

The victim came forward in 2021 and provided a statement to police.

Known in the community

Rolls was in the news three summers ago when he made a speech during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ocean City:

WPVI-TV reported then,

...Rolls became a decorated man both in and out of uniform. He has received several community service awards from The Knights of Columbus, Macedonia United Methodist Church, and a recognition from NJ Congressman Jeff Van Drew. He holds 'the key to Ocean City,' thanks to an award presented by Mayor Jay Gillian during a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.

In a statement, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland thanked all of the detectives involved in this investigation and Senior Assistant Prosecutor Bryna Batten who prosecuted this case.

