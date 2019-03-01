Former NJ fire chief charged with child sex assault

BARRINGTON – A former Camden County fire chief has been charged with molesting a child.

Borough resident Richard Rettinger, 42, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment involving a child at his home.

Rettinger has served as fire chief of the Barrington Fire Co.

He was being held at Camden County Jail on Friday and New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo did not release other details about the child.

