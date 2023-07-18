Flooding brings devastation and death — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ NJ woman dead in Pa. flash floods, search efforts continue

Susan Barnhart (via Facebook)

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — A New Jersey woman has been identified as one of five people killed in a deadly flash flood Saturday evening and a search continues for two children swept away in the violent current.

A rushing wall of water up to five feet high swept across Washington Crossing Road in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania Saturday evening, Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said.

At least eight people were taken by the waters that came from Houghs Creek in Upper Makefield Township. One person survived but officials have identified five people who were killed. Two young children remain missing two full days after the tragedy.

⬛ 'Never seen this in my life' — Murphy hears from NJ victims

Flood water gushes through a Belvedire neighborhood (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube)

BELVIDERE — A solemn Gov. Phil Murphy, a contingent of local officials and members of his administration on Monday toured portions of Warren County that were heavily damaged by torrential rains on Friday and Sunday.

Over 7 inches of rain fell over parts of Warren County from Friday to Sunday, according to New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in Morris, Somerset and Warren counties on Sunday alone. Warren County took the brunt of the rainfall where Route 46 was closed by a mudslide. Nearly 5 inches of rain fell in Columbia in Warren County.

⬛ Powerball Grows to $1 Billion

Powerball card (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

There was no winner in Monday's Powerball Lottery drawing.

The top prize for Wednesday's drawing is now $1 billion with a cash payout of $516.8 million - before taxes.

⬛ NJ Shore town trolled by fake yard signs for 5G towers

Belmar 5G troll signs (JustJerseySh_t via Instagram)

BELMAR — Plans by Verizon to install 5G towers around town already had residents upset — even before a social media creator’s fake lawn signs boosted emotions.

5G, or fifth generation, is the latest wireless mobile phone technology, first appearing in 2019.

However, concerns about potential health impact and misinformation about the way 5G operates have led to strong resistance among local communities.

⬛ Old Bridge driver accused of drunk, wrong-way Rt. 18 deadly crash

Deadly Old Bridge crash arrest (james.cannici.1 via Facebook)

An Old Bridge man has been charged in connection with a deadly, wrong-way crash Sunday night on Route 18, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

A Nissan Rogue driven by 20-year-old James Cannici turned left from Ferris Road onto the wrong side of the state highway around 11:17 p.m., Ciccone said.

The SUV struck a Honda Accord and another vehicle — a passenger in the Accord, 45-year-old Florence Akoma, of Sayreville, was killed while the Honda driver was seriously hurt.

