🌧 Warren and Sussex counties were hard hit with heavy rain

🌧 Gov. Phil Murphy promised help

BELVIDERE — A solemn Gov. Phil Murphy, a contingent of local officials and members of his administration on Monday toured portions of Warren County that were heavily damaged by torrential rains on Friday and Sunday.

Over 7 inches of rain fell over parts of Warren County from Friday to Sunday, according to New Jersey 101.5 chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in Morris, Somerset and Warren counties on Sunday alone. Warren County took the brunt of the rainfall where Route 46 was closed by a mudslide. Nearly 5 inches of rain fell in Columbia in Warren County.

East Coast Weather A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Residents of a Belvidere neighborhood told Murphy, flanked by state Sen. Doug Steinart, R-Warren, and U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J. 7th District, about the damage to their homes.

Across the river in Pennsylvania, at least five people were dead and a young brother and sister remain missing after surging floods hit a Bucks County road Saturday evening.

East Coast Weather Flood debris from recent storms is piled outside a home, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

'I've never seen this in my life'

Kelly Canfield, whose car was buried up to the windows in mud, asked Murphy what happens next to her home where she has lived for over 20 years.

"We can't live in that house. That is unsafe. The insurance company is gonna say 'cash out we don't cover that.' That's my question. Where do I go, what do we do," Canfield said. She said a similar flood happened 20 years ago but her husband dug a trench around the home and saved it.

"This I've never seen this in my life," Canfield said.

Water damaged road in Warren County Water damaged road in Warren County (JCP&L) loading...

People are suffering, Murphy says

Murphy also visited with Ken Richards who was sitting under a tent in his front yard. He told the governor the foundation wall in the back is gone. He is staying with his sister for the time being. When the foundation began to crumble, Richards grabbed his keys and wallet and got out.

"They let me in 15 minutes at a time just to get some things," Richards told the governor.

East Coast Weather People walk along a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Murphy said after his tour he had seen some real suffering both in person and in photos and videos.

"Small miracle. To the best of everyone's knowledge no injuries and no fatalities thank God," Murphy said. "Incredible bravery and courage in these communities. We're going to do everything we can. I'm thankful Congressman Tom Kean is here with the federal piece."

The governor said it will take time for damaged roads and bridges to be replaced

Route 46 in White Township after a mudslide Route 46 in White Township after a mudslide (NJ Public Safety News Alerts) loading...

Slow power restoration

Several hundred JCP&L customers remained without power on Monday morning.

Murphy also advised residents, businesses and communities impacted by the flooding to document what they spend for recovery. Pictures and video of damage are also helpful.

East Coast Weather Water flows along a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Dan Kelly, executive director of the Office of Recovery and Rebuilding appointed by Gov. Chris Christie following Superstorm Sandy, will be working to get financial assistance from the federal government that meets their thresholds, according to the governor.

Zarrow said that despite two Tornado Warnings issued Sunday morning the National Weather Service is not sending a survey team anywhere as no significant damage has been reported.

Flood water gushes through a Belvedire neighborhood Flood water gushes through a Belvedire neighborhood (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) loading...

Rainfall amounts in New Jersey

Atlantic County

Jacques Cousteau Reserve 3.02 in

Hamilton Twp 1.74 in

Mays Landing 1.55 in

Egg Harbor Twp 1.50 in

Burlington County

Willingboro 1.58 in

Camden County

Haddon Township 1.45 in

Cherry Hill 1.23 in

East Coast Weather A man uses a tractor to remove rocks and debris in a route impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Cape May County

Eldora 1.92 in

Woodbine 1.46 in

Wildwood 1.23 in

Cumberland County

Millville 1.52 in

Gloucester County

Mickleton 1.35 in

Sewell 1.14 in

East Coast Weather An excavator removes mud and rocks from a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Mercer County

Woodsville 2.42 in

Trenton 1.81 in

Hamilton Township 1.24 in

Hamilton 1.22 in

Mercerville 1.16 in

Mercerville 1.16 in

Princeton Junction 1.10 in

Middlesex County

Kendall Park 1.67 in

Old Bridge 1.38 in

Milltown 1.34 in

Woodbridge 1.08 in

East Coast Weather A man walks along a road impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Morris County

Mine Hill 3.06 in

Lake Hopatcong 1.66 in

Succasunna 1.56 in

Picatinny Lake 1.50 in

Boonton 1.49 in

Mount Olive Twp 1.6 1.42 in

Montville 1.32 in

Randolph 1.27 in

Califon 1.27 in

West Wharton 1.20 in

Long Valley 1.19 in

Ironia 1.16 in

Long Valley 1.10 in

East Coast Weather Workers cross roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Ocean County

West Creek 3.58 in

Point Pleasant Beach 1.17 in

Mantoloking 1.10 in

South Seaside Park 1.09 in

Ocean Gate 1.08 in

Brick 1.01 in

Salem County

Pennsville 1.49 in

Woodstown 1.20 in

Salem HS 1.18 in

Somerset County

Skillman 3.94 in

Somerset 1.76 in

Belle Mead 1.30 in

Blawenburg 1.04 in

East Coast Weather Workers clear a roadway impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Sussex County

Flatbrookville 2.94 in

Stockholm 2.59 in

Branchville 2.46 in

Spart 2.30 in

Glenwood 2.27 in

Sparta 2.24 in

Stockholm 2.20 in

Hardyston Twp 2.08 in

Barry Lakes 1.96 in

Sussex 1.88 in

Blue Mountain Lakes 1.81 in

Stanhope 1.80 in

Montague 1.52 in

Pellettown 1.51 in

Andover 1.43 in

Hopatcong 1.40 in

Franklin 1.20 in

East Coast Weather A woman cleans her yard impacted by recent storms and flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) loading...

Warren County

Columbia 4.51 in

Broadway 3.19 in

Belvidere 3.01 in

Allamuchy 1.60 in

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.