🔴 Authorities have identified victims swept away in flash floods in Bucks County

🔴 A Mercer County woman was identified as one victim

🔴 The search continues for two children also swept away

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — A New Jersey woman has been identified as one of five people killed in a deadly flash flood Saturday evening and a search continues for two children swept away in the violent current.

A rushing wall of water up to five feet high swept across Washington Crossing Road in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania Saturday evening, Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said.

At least eight people were taken by the waters that came from Houghs Creek in Upper Makefield Township. One person survived but officials have identified five people who were killed. Two young children remain missing two full days after the tragedy.

An autopsy found all five dead victims died from drowning, Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck said. Each death has been ruled as accidental. The victims did not drive into the waters and instead were hit by the flash flood suddenly, the Upper Makefield police and other officials said.

Susan Barnhart (via Facebook) Susan Barnhart (via Facebook) loading...

Among those killed was Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, which is located just across the Delaware River from Washington Crossing. Three people from Newtown Township were also identified as victims including 78-year-old Enzo Depiero, 64-year-old Yuko Love, and 74-year-old Linda Depiero.

The body of Katheryn Seley, 32, of Charleston, South Carolina was also found on Sunday. Seley, along with her mother and two of her children, were swept away in the flash flood.

Jim Sheils and Katie Seley with their children (left), baby Conrad. (Upper Makefield police) Jim Sheils and Katie Seley with their children (left), baby Conrad. (Upper Makefield police) loading...

🔴 Search continues for missing children

Two of Seley's children, nine-month-old Conrad Sheils and Matilda Sheils, 2, are still missing as of Monday evening. Search efforts will continue through Tuesday, police said.

As the waters quickly overtook the roadway Saturday evening, father Jim Sheils was able to rescue their 4-year-old son. Seley and her mother Dahlia tried to rescue Conrad and Matilda but all four were swept away.

Dahlia was miraculously able to survive. She was found on Sunday and treated at a local hospital, police said.

From left: Mattie, Conrad, and Jack Sheils. (Upper Makefield police) From left: Mattie, Conrad, and Jack Sheils. (Upper Makefield police) loading...

Scott Ellis, the children's uncle, spoke to the press Monday. The family was "utterly devastated" by the tragedy, Ellis said.

"We ask that you continue to pray for the return of Conrad and Mattie and for the safety of all of those committed to bringing them home to us," Ellis said.

