4 dead, 3 missing in ‘violent’ Bucks County, Pa. flash floods

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. — At least four people are dead and three people from the same family are missing after surging floods hit a Bucks County road Saturday evening.

Upper Makefield Township experienced seven inches of rain in under 45 minutes, Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said at a press conference Sunday.

A flash flood hit a section of Washington Crossing Road/Route 532 around 6 p.m. amid heavy rains. A wall of water around four to five feet then hit the roadway between Stonebridge Crossing Road and Wrightstown Road, Brewer said.

"It was violent and fast-moving," Brewer said.

Pa. flash floods 7/15/23 (Nick Promola via 6abc)

At the time, there were eleven vehicles on the road. Officials do not believe any of the vehicles drove into the water. Three of the cars were swept away. Those vehicles have since been found.

Two people in a nearby creek and eight people in cars were saved by rescue teams, Brewer said.

Three people were initially found dead. A fourth person was confirmed dead later Sunday morning, officials said in an update before noon. The victims were adults who were not local to the area, Brewer said. Officials would not reveal their identities.

Three more people, all from the same family, remain unaccounted for as of midday Sunday. Officials confirmed that a nine-month-old baby is among those missing.

Pa. flash floods 7/15/23 (6abc)

The search began immediately last night and continued until it was too dark. Rescue teams were back out again at first light Sunday.

"Search and rescue are physically walking the creek banks and in the creek where accessible. This is a very inaccessible area of the township. There's steep cliffs on both sides in some areas," Brewer said. About 75 people are involved in the search effort.

People who need help can go to the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company at 105 South Main Street in Yardley Borough. The American Red Cross is there providing aid Sunday.

