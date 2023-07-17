Old Bridge, NJ driver accused of drunk, wrong-way Route 18 deadly crash

🔴 Wrong-way driver on Route 18 kills person in another car

🔴 NJ woman mourned as professional caregiver

🔴 Old Bridge man faces DWI, other criminal charges

An Old Bridge man has been charged in connection with a deadly, wrong-way crash Sunday night on Route 18, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

A Nissan Rogue driven by 20-year-old James Cannici turned left from Ferris Road onto the wrong side of the state highway around 11:17 p.m., Ciccone said.

The SUV struck a Honda Accord and another vehicle — a passenger in the Accord, 45-year-old Florence Akoma, of Sayreville, was killed while the Honda driver was seriously hurt.

Deadly Old Bridge crash arrest (Google Maps) Deadly Old Bridge crash arrest (Google Maps) loading...

Cannici was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated, police said.

On Monday, he was also charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree vehicular homicide, third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree assault by auto.

Akoma, a caregiver by profession, was mourned by colleagues at Right at Home of Central New Jersey in a Facebook post.

“Florence has been with us as a valuable part of our caregiving team for a number of years and was beloved by her clients, her fellow caregivers, and all of here at our office,” according to a Monday tribute shared by the company's owner, Beth Reisman Sholom.

The in-home care provider has an office just about a mile and a half down Route 18.

Cannici was being held at Middlesex County jail, pending a detention hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Anyone with potential information or surveillance footage was asked to call Detective Dan Haviland of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3210 or Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4011.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

LOOK: Famous actresses from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from New Jersey from IMDb.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.