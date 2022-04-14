Five charged, 100 pounds of pot and $243K seized in Lumberton, NJ raid
LUMBERTON — More than 100 pounds of raw marijuana and edible products, nearly 50 packets of heroin, over a pound of psychedelic mushrooms, and close to a quarter-million dollars in cash were seized as the result of an investigation into what the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said was an illegal marijuana dispensary located in a Route 38 strip mall.
The prosecutor's office on Wednesday also disclosed the arrests of and charges against five people, identified as two owners and three employees of the retail store operating as Skraptyques, adjacent to a pizzeria, dance studio, and other businesses.
The marijuana edibles were sold in counterfeit packages, according to the prosecutor's office, resembling snack foods like Cheetos, Life Savers, Nerds, and Skittles.
Prosecutor Scott Coffina said such packaging makes those cannabis products attractive and dangerous to children when brought into a home, and that the operations conducted inside Skraptyques breached the limits of what will eventually be New Jersey's legal recreational marijuana marketplace.
According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation found that customers entering Skraptyques would be scanned in by an armed guard and have their cell phones taken before being allowed access into a secure back room where the marijuana, edibles, and mushrooms were available via cash transaction.
Materials were seized from the business, the Mount Holly home of owners Mathew Quinn and Crystal Cain, a Mount Laurel storage facility, and four vehicles.
Quinn, 44, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and third-degree fortifying a controlled dangerous substance manufacturing or distribution facility.
Cain, 30, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, third-degree possession of heroin, third-degree fortifying a controlled dangerous substance manufacturing or distribution facility, and a disorderly persons offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marion Huff, 26, of Florence was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
Nicole Colley, 31, of Mount Holly was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
Perry Brown, 55, of Morrisville, Pa., who prosecutors said provided security at the business, was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a firearm while committing a controlled dangerous substance crime, and fourth-degree possession of large capacity magazines.
All five people were taken into custody, then released following their initial court appearances.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
