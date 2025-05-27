Fights and stabbings as teens go wild — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

Seaside Heights police arrest a man at the boardwalk (Assemblyman Paul Kanitra via Facebook)

🚨 Boardwalk evacuated after teens swarm over Memorial Day weekend

🚨 Curfew implemented, SWAT teams on standby

🚨 State lawmaker blames Gov. Murphy's delay in signing crackdown bill

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — Police have shut down the boardwalk in Seaside Heights after three straight nights of chaos at the Jersey Shore.

According to Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, police made more than 40 arrests on Friday and Saturday.

"Their strong leadership is cracking down. If you go there with bad intentions, you will likely leave in handcuffs," Kanitra said on Facebook.

Seaside Heights has implemented a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18 years old, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. SWAT teams are also prepared to step in if the violence doesn't stop.

Video posted to Facebook by Jersey Coast Emergency News showed more than a dozen police officers, several vehicles, and a K-9 unit walking down the boardwalk with support from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

According to RLS Media, the Seaside Heights police closed the boardwalk late Sunday night in response to several fights, including a brawl at an arcade.

Seaside Heights Mayor Tony Vaz, Police Chief Thomas Boyd, Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy, and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to requests for more information on Monday morning.

Teens at Woodbridge mall Teens run at the Woodbridge mall (TikTok via slipkn0k)

🚨 TikTok videos show teen rampage at Woodbridge carnival

🚨 Chaos overflows into nearby Woodbridge Center mall

🚨 7 teens at Menlo Park mall last weekend

WOODBRIDGE — Hundreds of teens descended on the Woodbridge mall and carnival this holiday weekend, causing chaos at yet another family-friendly event in New Jersey.

Videos posted to several TikTok accounts showed teens swarming Woodbridge Center mall. Dozens of teens were yelling and running through the mall and the parking lot.

Other videos showed one police vehicle after another arriving at the mall as police tried to bring the situation under control.

The trouble started Saturday night at the Woodbridge Center carnival, RLS Media reported. Police reportedly responded around 9 p.m.

Police officers found around 300 juveniles and young adults acting disorderly, the report said. Law enforcement tried to clear the scene, but the crowds only moved to the nearby mall.

RLS media reported that several people were detained as stores in the mall locked up.

President Donald Trump, Jersey City, Newark, Hoboken, Paterson The Trump administration is suing four cities in New Jersey over immigration policies. (AP Photo file/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

🔴 Four NJ cities sued by Trump administration

🔴 All are considered 'sanctuary cities'

🔴 Part of Trump administration crackdown on 'illegal immigration'

The Trump administration sued four New Jersey cities over their so-called sanctuary city policies aimed at prohibiting police from cooperating with immigration officials, saying the local governments are standing in the way of federal enforcement.

The Justice Department filed the suit Thursday against Newark, Jersey City, Paterson and Hoboken in New Jersey federal court. The lawsuit seeks a judgment against the cities and an injunction to halt them from enacting the so-called sanctuary city policies.

“While states and local governments are free to stand aside as the United States performs this important work, they cannot stand in the way,” the suit says.

It's the latest case from Republican President Donald Trump's administration against sanctuary policies. The administration also sued Chicago, Denver, the state of Colorado, and Rochester, New York.

The mayors of all four cities are Democrats. And the mayors of two — Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka — are seeking their party's nomination for governor in June.

US Attorney's Office District of NJ logo

☑️ Joshua Cobb was a U.S. Marine when he posted threats online

☑️ He told investigators he was considered two locations in Robbinsville for attacks

☑️ Two of the 4 firearms he planned to use had already been purchased, Cobb claimed

A Trenton man was sentenced to 15 months in prison after admitting he posted threats on social media to shoot members of the “white community."

Joshua Cobb, 24, was charged in May 2024 in connection with the disturbing comments he posted about planning for attacks that would take place in 2023 "close to an important holiday to their race."

“White people are going to feel my pain in 2023. I will be certain I send as many as I possible can to the deepest pits of hell. I am going to wipe those ugly smiles completely off their faces. I dream of a day of pure evil on them. I plan to allow every evil spirit to work entirely through me and kill as many as I can. Some will get extra rounds through their head,” Cobb was quoted as saying.

The Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, NJ's first and only free-standing fully comprehensive cancer hospital has opened in New Brunswick (Photo Credit: RWJBarnabas Health)

🔴 NJ's first freestanding cancer hospital has opened

🔴 It's one of only 13 freestanding cancer hospitals in the U.S.

🔴 The facility focuses on both inpatient and outpatient care

NEW BRUNSWICK — New Jersey now has its first free-standing comprehensive cancer hospital.

The ribbon was recently cut on the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, an extension of the RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick. It is named after the longtime New Jersey real estate developer and his wife.

The facility, known as “The Morris,” is now one of only 13 freestanding cancer hospitals in the country.

“What it means for the patients in New Jersey is they will be able to access focused, cutting-edge comprehensive cancer care that spans the spectrum of out patient to inpatient care right here in their own state,” Dr. Steven Libutti, Rutgers Cancer Institute director and senior vice president of oncology services, said.

Patients will no longer have to travel out-of-state to places like New York or Philadelphia for treatment, he said.

The Morris is under the guidance of a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive Rutgers Cancer Institute. This is the only NCI-designated cancer center in New Jersey.

